Bridgeworth LLC Sells 2,768 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bridgeworth LLC lessened its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,136 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,768 shares during the period. AT&T makes up about 0.6% of Bridgeworth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of AT&T by 65.8% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 49.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.57. 27,760,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,599,969. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The company has a market capitalization of $196.85 billion, a PE ratio of -88.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

T has been the subject of several research reports. New Street Research raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.12.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

