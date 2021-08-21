Bridgeworth LLC Trims Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Bridgeworth LLC trimmed its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 950.0% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.75. 2,270,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,213,153. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.51 and a fifty-two week high of $130.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.62.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.