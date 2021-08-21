BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) Raised to “Buy” at BTIG Research

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) was upgraded by BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a $11.50 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.42% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut BrightSpire Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

NYSE:BRSP opened at $9.55 on Thursday. BrightSpire Capital has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $10.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.77.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.34). BrightSpire Capital had a positive return on equity of 5.08% and a negative net margin of 143.53%. Analysts anticipate that BrightSpire Capital will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

About BrightSpire Capital

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

