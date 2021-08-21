Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Reliant Investment Management LLC

Reliant Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 3.2% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,241,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Broadcom by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 95,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Breakline Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,773,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $495.84.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $475.17. 1,000,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,868,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $194.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $476.27. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $325.00 and a 1 year high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

