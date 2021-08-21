Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.283-$6.509 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.260. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of BR traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $174.54. The stock had a trading volume of 579,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,493. The firm has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.28. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12 month low of $126.77 and a 12 month high of $177.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.69% and a net margin of 10.96%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.64%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $178.60.

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,621 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $2,146,074.84. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 68,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,695,861.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Liberatore sold 32,727 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total value of $5,748,497.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,497.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,248 shares of company stock valued at $8,052,135. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

