Brokerages Anticipate Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $180,000.00

Wall Street brokerages predict that Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) will report $180,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Anterix’s earnings. Anterix posted sales of $250,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anterix will report full year sales of $1.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $980,000.00 to $2.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $13.36 million, with estimates ranging from $3.17 million to $29.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Anterix.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). Anterix had a negative return on equity of 23.61% and a negative net margin of 6,051.24%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATEX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Anterix from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Anterix from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anterix in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Anterix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ATEX traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.90. 61,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,662. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.49 and a beta of 0.44. Anterix has a twelve month low of $27.26 and a twelve month high of $64.96.

In other news, Director Leslie B. Daniels bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.35 per share, for a total transaction of $55,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Elaine Gangeri sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $41,547.10. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 36,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,782,827.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $156,779 and sold 39,432 shares valued at $2,000,468. Corporate insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Anterix in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anterix in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anterix by 290.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Anterix in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Anterix by 580.4% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

