Brokerages Anticipate General Electric (NYSE:GE) Will Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Brokerages expect General Electric (NYSE:GE) to report earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for General Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.63. General Electric reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that General Electric will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $4.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for General Electric.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $18.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.20) EPS.

GE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on General Electric from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. started coverage on General Electric in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Electric from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.80.

GE opened at $100.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.90. The firm has a market cap of $110.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.78, a PEG ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $115.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in General Electric by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,932,886,000 after acquiring an additional 51,786,710 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in General Electric by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 656,629,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,838,227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633,131 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,338,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,815,863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669,566 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in General Electric by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 60,649,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $796,325,000 after acquiring an additional 31,449,248 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in General Electric by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,691,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $776,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343,743 shares during the period.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Electric (GE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.