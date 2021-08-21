Brokerages Anticipate HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.15 Million

Equities research analysts expect that HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) will announce $29.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for HEXO’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.92 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $24.57 million. HEXO posted sales of $20.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that HEXO will report full-year sales of $100.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $95.12 million to $111.51 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $178.46 million, with estimates ranging from $136.22 million to $224.76 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover HEXO.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $17.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.96 million. HEXO had a negative return on equity of 12.50% and a negative net margin of 189.28%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HEXO. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of HEXO from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Atb Cap Markets restated an “underperform” rating on shares of HEXO in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of HEXO from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. HEXO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.23.

Shares of HEXO stock traded down $0.88 on Friday, reaching $2.32. 47,858,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,311,618. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. HEXO has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $11.04. The stock has a market cap of $354.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.65.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEXO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in HEXO during the fourth quarter worth about $335,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HEXO during the first quarter worth about $149,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in HEXO during the first quarter worth about $260,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in HEXO by 7.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in HEXO during the first quarter worth about $79,000. 10.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis. The company was founded by Sébastien St.

