Brokerages Anticipate Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.69 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) will report $1.69 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mattel’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.76 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.66 billion. Mattel posted sales of $1.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mattel will report full-year sales of $5.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.20 billion to $5.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.45 billion to $5.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mattel.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.39 million. Mattel had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 89.86%. Mattel’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MAT. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Mattel from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on Mattel from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mattel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mattel in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Mattel in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mattel during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Mattel by 101.1% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mattel stock opened at $21.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Mattel has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $23.31.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

