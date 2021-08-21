Brokerages Anticipate Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) will report earnings per share of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Snap’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.04. Snap reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Snap.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SNAP shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Snap from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Snap from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Snap from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

Shares of Snap stock traded up $1.86 on Friday, hitting $72.72. The stock had a trading volume of 8,615,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,988,602. Snap has a twelve month low of $20.68 and a twelve month high of $80.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.98 billion, a PE ratio of -142.59 and a beta of 1.27.

In related news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 15,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $889,043.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $372,360.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 957,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,432,503.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,480,122 shares of company stock valued at $455,743,687.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Snap by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of Snap by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of Snap by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 46.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

