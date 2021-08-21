Brokerages Anticipate The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.03 Billion

Analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) will post $6.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for The Kraft Heinz’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.64 billion and the highest is $6.15 billion. The Kraft Heinz posted sales of $6.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz will report full-year sales of $25.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.71 billion to $25.83 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $24.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.65 billion to $26.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Kraft Heinz.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KHC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.17.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.60. 3,688,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,063,007. The company has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.30. The Kraft Heinz has a 12 month low of $28.56 and a 12 month high of $44.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its position in The Kraft Heinz by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 114,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after buying an additional 5,940 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 1.6% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 178,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 7.8% in the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 46,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 3.8% in the second quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 192,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,834,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at about $888,000. 59.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, ambient meals, frozen and chilled meals and for infant and nutrition.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Kraft Heinz (KHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.