Brokerages Expect Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) to Post $0.03 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) will announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gaia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Gaia reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 90.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gaia will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Gaia.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Gaia had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 10.23%.

GAIA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GAIA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaia by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after buying an additional 302,072 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaia in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,137,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gaia by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 140,102 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gaia in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,536,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaia in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,124,000. 44.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GAIA opened at $9.43 on Wednesday. Gaia has a twelve month low of $8.91 and a twelve month high of $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $182.17 million, a PE ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.17.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

