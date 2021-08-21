Brokerages Expect Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Will Announce Earnings of $1.59 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) will announce $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Intuit’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.57 and the highest is $1.60. Intuit reported earnings of $1.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Intuit will report full-year earnings of $9.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $9.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $10.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.73 to $11.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Intuit.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.49 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INTU. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $470.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Intuit from $470.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.92.

Shares of INTU opened at $545.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $510.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Intuit has a twelve month low of $295.37 and a twelve month high of $549.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total value of $180,590.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,170.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $70,360,821.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 517,568 shares in the company, valued at $223,330,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 170,677 shares of company stock worth $73,737,829. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 69,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,123,000 after buying an additional 38,157 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in Intuit by 19.7% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,857 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Intuit during the second quarter worth $3,347,000. Front Barnett Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter valued at $377,000. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

