Brokerages Expect TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for TherapeuticsMD’s earnings. TherapeuticsMD also reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.38). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TherapeuticsMD.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $23.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.63 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TXMD shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other TherapeuticsMD news, CFO James Darecca sold 93,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.87, for a total value of $81,203.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Bisaro purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.79 per share, for a total transaction of $39,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 196,864 shares in the company, valued at $155,522.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 961,000 shares of company stock worth $697,070. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 151.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 286,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 172,373 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 152,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 81,062 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 293,104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 120,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 120,173 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,493,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,007,000 after purchasing an additional 180,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 2nd quarter worth $393,000. Institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

TXMD stock remained flat at $$0.76 on Friday. 5,954,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,905,334. TherapeuticsMD has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.05. The company has a market cap of $323.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.93.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of products for women. The firm’s technology, SYMBODA, develops advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products to enable delivery of bio-identical hormones through a variety of dosage forms and administration routes.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TherapeuticsMD (TXMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.