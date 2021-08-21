Brokerages Expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) to Announce $1.15 EPS

Analysts expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) to post $1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.13. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies posted earnings of $0.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.43 to $5.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 5.86%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.40.

In related news, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $238,734.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. D. Howell sold 4,446 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total value of $384,089.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,007.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,249 shares of company stock worth $878,915. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 289.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 8.3% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 22.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WAB opened at $85.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.19. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12 month low of $55.83 and a 12 month high of $89.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.66%.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

