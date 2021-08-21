Brokerages Set AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Target Price at $156.17

Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $156.17.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ATR shares. William Blair lowered AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AptarGroup from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Gael Touya sold 42,735 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total transaction of $6,196,147.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,474,218.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 5.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 629,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in AptarGroup by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in AptarGroup by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 85,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,049,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in AptarGroup by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $133.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. AptarGroup has a 12 month low of $110.34 and a 12 month high of $158.97.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 8.27%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.76%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

