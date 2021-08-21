Brokerages Set Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Price Target at $90.11

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.11.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BRKS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKS opened at $78.39 on Wednesday. Brooks Automation has a twelve month low of $42.65 and a twelve month high of $108.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 49.30 and a beta of 1.94.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 10.74%. As a group, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In related news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $96,390.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,194,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pietrantoni sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,618,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,213 shares of company stock valued at $4,684,166 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in Brooks Automation by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 31,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 19,369 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,470,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 52,853.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 16,913 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 1,420.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,018,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,069,000 after acquiring an additional 951,755 shares during the period. Finally, Nitorum Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,465,000. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

