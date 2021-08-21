Brokerages Set Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Price Target at $58.67

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.67.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CENTA shares. Truist started coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 0.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 45,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 5.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 0.9% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 3.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CENTA opened at $43.11 on Wednesday. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $33.13 and a 52 week high of $55.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.85.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

