Brokerages Set Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Price Target at $37.14

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.14.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CCHGY. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.14 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

CCHGY stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.48. 2,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,047. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.89. Coca-Cola HBC has a 12-month low of $22.54 and a 12-month high of $39.23.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.726 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Coca-Cola HBC’s payout ratio is 52.59%.

About Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

