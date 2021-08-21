Brokerages Set MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) PT at $41.67

Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.67.

Several research firms recently commented on MGM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 16,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $713,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $880,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,888,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,755,575 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 615.4% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 116.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 147.5% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the second quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM opened at $38.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.24. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $19.55 and a 1 year high of $45.34.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.52) EPS. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was up 682.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. This is an increase from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.25%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

