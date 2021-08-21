Brokerages Set The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Target Price at $34.41

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.53.

MOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. VTB Capital cut shares of The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. HSBC upgraded The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,808,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,206,465,000 after buying an additional 766,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,966,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $860,512,000 after purchasing an additional 944,490 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,105,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $705,394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664,456 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in The Mosaic by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,246,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $550,321,000 after acquiring an additional 308,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in The Mosaic by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,657,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,659,000 after acquiring an additional 173,823 shares in the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MOS opened at $30.72 on Wednesday. The Mosaic has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $38.23. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.18.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The Mosaic had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The Mosaic’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Mosaic will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

