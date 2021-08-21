Brokerages Set The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Target Price at $92.00

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TKR shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Timken from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

TKR opened at $73.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.56. The Timken has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $92.39.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. The Timken had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The Timken’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Timken will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The Timken’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

In other news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $200,606.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,577,635.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Timken by 85.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Timken during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of The Timken by 260.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The Timken during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Timken by 41.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

