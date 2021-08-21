Brokers Issue Forecasts for Agilent Technologies, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:A)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Agilent Technologies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.11. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on A. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.77.

A stock opened at $168.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $51.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.54, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.99. Agilent Technologies has a 1-year low of $94.76 and a 1-year high of $170.74.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Amundi bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth $334,124,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 97.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,758,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $407,756,000 after buying an additional 1,362,425 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 232.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,735,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $256,514,000 after buying an additional 1,214,140 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 427.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,094,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $161,847,000 after buying an additional 887,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 41.8% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $353,901,000 after buying an additional 820,171 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total value of $138,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,512.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $1,490,986.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,366 shares of company stock worth $7,994,954 in the last ninety days.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

