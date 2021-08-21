BTIG Research Cuts Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) Price Target to $12.00

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) had its price objective trimmed by BTIG Research from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Romeo Power from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Romeo Power presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.18.

Get Romeo Power alerts:

NYSE:RMO opened at $4.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.25. Romeo Power has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $38.90.

In other Romeo Power news, major shareholder Michael Patterson sold 1,862,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $15,849,015.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,972,489 shares in the company, valued at $118,905,881.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Romeo Power during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Romeo Power by 19.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,992,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,500,000 after buying an additional 660,859 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Romeo Power during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Romeo Power by 198.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 339,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 225,566 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Romeo Power by 72.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 62,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 26,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

About Romeo Power

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Romeo Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Romeo Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.