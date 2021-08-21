Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Has $18.86 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,616 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,004 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 3.0% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $18,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 43.1% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 20,483,405 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,829,372,000 after buying an additional 6,168,906 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 14,603.6% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,430,203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,044,509,000 after buying an additional 4,400,073 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter worth about $3,002,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 1,065.0% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 2,969,169 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $700,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,231,394 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,271,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.39.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $304.36 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $196.25 and a 52-week high of $305.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.81, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.65.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

