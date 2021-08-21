Bytom 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $32.32 Million (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for about $0.0890 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bytom has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bytom has a market capitalization of $129.35 million and $32.32 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.05 or 0.00369927 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006029 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000521 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003326 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000035 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Bytom is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,699,807,762 coins and its circulating supply is 1,452,522,832 coins. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

