Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock Position Increased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 951,707 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 33,693 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $130,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 316.3% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total value of $7,578,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $129,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 101,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,086,475.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,852 shares of company stock worth $23,875,573 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.97 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 target price on Cadence Design Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.55.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $156.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $97.45 and a one year high of $156.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.01.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 23.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

