Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 91.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 245,906 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,024,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,467,000 after purchasing an additional 252,006 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 6.9% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,882,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,737,000 after purchasing an additional 186,092 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.4% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 800,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,754,000 after purchasing an additional 11,217 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter worth $27,429,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 10.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 666,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,608,000 after purchasing an additional 63,487 shares in the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CALM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

NASDAQ CALM opened at $36.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.58. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.85 and a 1 year high of $43.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 906.23 and a beta of -0.15.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.35). Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.20%. The firm had revenue of $349.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

