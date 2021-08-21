Cambiar Investors LLC Buys 1,126 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,602 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.3% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $70,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,152.47.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,199.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,871.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3,474.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $3,131,982.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,685 shares of company stock worth $12,203,387 in the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

