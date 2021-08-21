Canaccord Genuity Lowers Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) Price Target to C$8.50

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$8.75 to C$8.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$8.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$8.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Pi Financial upped their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of CVE:MMX opened at C$5.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.76. Maverix Metals has a one year low of C$3.26 and a one year high of C$5.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$621.78 million and a PE ratio of 230.40.

In other news, Senior Officer Daniel O’flaherty sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.08, for a total transaction of C$70,799.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,614 shares in the company, valued at C$761,901.95.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

