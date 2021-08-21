Capital Advisors Inc. OK Makes New Investment in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 0.9% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 37,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the second quarter worth $4,810,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Open Lending by 65.2% in the second quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 845,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,444,000 after acquiring an additional 333,690 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Open Lending in the second quarter valued at about $5,494,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in Open Lending by 23.8% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 554,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,902,000 after acquiring an additional 106,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Open Lending from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Open Lending from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Open Lending from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.69.

NASDAQ LPRO opened at $32.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.30 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a current ratio of 9.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.74. Open Lending Co. has a one year low of $19.11 and a one year high of $44.00.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.96 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 158.97% and a net margin of 18.85%. Open Lending’s revenue was up 177.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Open Lending Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Open Lending

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

