Capital Insight Partners LLC Acquires 22,032 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,032 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial makes up approximately 1.1% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TFC. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 890.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 274.1% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 142.3% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 66.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Compass Point raised their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.36.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,354,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,595,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $34.86 and a one year high of $62.69. The firm has a market cap of $74.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.39.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

