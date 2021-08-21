Capital Insight Partners LLC Buys 318 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,379 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NYSE HDB traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.74. 1,073,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,411,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.56. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $46.62 and a 12 month high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 15.71%. Research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.214 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.01%.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

