Capital Insight Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 521 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. 74.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total value of $196,392.69. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,640,009.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.67, for a total transaction of $3,157,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,002 shares in the company, valued at $21,143,261.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,236 shares of company stock worth $16,683,809 over the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EW. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

NYSE:EW traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.95. 1,470,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,544,781. The stock has a market cap of $74.14 billion, a PE ratio of 51.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $70.92 and a 52 week high of $119.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. Research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

