Capital Insight Partners LLC Has $3.54 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Booking by 729.6% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 165,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $385,309,000 after purchasing an additional 145,445 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 15.6% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 488,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,199,000 after buying an additional 65,805 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 4,132.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 55,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,574,000 after buying an additional 53,882 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 24.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 241,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $562,148,000 after buying an additional 47,702 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 41.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 151,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $352,356,000 after buying an additional 44,620 shares during the period. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total value of $397,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,369,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BKNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,487.24.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,074.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,957. The company has a market capitalization of $85.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,194.43. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,589.00 and a 12 month high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($10.81) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

