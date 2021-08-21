Capital Insight Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,016 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Comcast comprises approximately 1.3% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 16.7% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 275,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $15,733,000 after buying an additional 39,500 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Comcast by 22.1% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 607,787 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,656,000 after purchasing an additional 109,986 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 17.6% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,802 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 11.6% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 26,430 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 381,156 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $21,734,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.41. The stock had a trading volume of 11,538,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,519,361. The firm has a market cap of $272.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $40.97 and a 1 year high of $59.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

