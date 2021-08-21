Capital Insight Partners LLC Purchases 1,201 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 2.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $3,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 1,771.4% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 27.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cogent Communications in the first quarter valued at $202,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new position in Cogent Communications in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Cogent Communications in the first quarter valued at $221,000. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.58. 130,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,745. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 650.79 and a beta of 0.13. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.20 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.26.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $147.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.78 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 11.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.805 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 410.53%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

In related news, Director Blake Bath sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $679,787.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,213.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.18, for a total value of $180,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,526,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,553,283. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cogent Communications Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Read More: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.