Capital Insight Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 3.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GDDY. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 238.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 737.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on GDDY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.92.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $264,296.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,843,976.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $77,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,014 shares of company stock valued at $352,963. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 711,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,417. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.66 and a 52 week high of $93.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.34.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). GoDaddy had a net margin of 5.43% and a negative return on equity of 277.41%. The business had revenue of $931.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

