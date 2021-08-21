Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 28.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 45.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total transaction of $4,017,358.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $8,707,590.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 297,241 shares of company stock worth $48,159,559. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.27.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $168.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.60. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $63.39 and a 1-year high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $75.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.76.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.21) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

