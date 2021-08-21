Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Buys 106 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,978 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,585,346 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,265,931,000 after buying an additional 6,350,284 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $358,133,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,319,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,190,861 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $348,665,000 after buying an additional 863,282 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,168,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $783,297,000 after buying an additional 703,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBUX. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush raised their target price on Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.12.

Shares of SBUX opened at $114.63 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $76.69 and a one year high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $135.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.69.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.