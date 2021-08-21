Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capitol Federal Financial is a federally chartered mid-tier holding company. Capitol Federal Savings Bank is the only operating subsidiary. The bank is a community-oriented financial institution offering a variety of financial services to meet the needs of the communities we serve. They attract retail deposits from the general public and invest those funds primarily in permanent loans secured by first mortgages on owner-occupied, one- to four-family residences. “

Separately, TheStreet cut Capitol Federal Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFFN opened at $11.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.52. Capitol Federal Financial has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $14.38.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 25.80%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

In other news, CEO John B. Dicus sold 14,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $189,880.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,314,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,102,880.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 563,844 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,468,000 after purchasing an additional 26,314 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 900,560 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,613 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 1,127.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 520,637 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,507,000 after purchasing an additional 478,206 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 634.8% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 106,322 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 91,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 28,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a community-oriented financial institution. It offers a variety of financial products and services including checking and savings accounts, loans, and eBanking. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

