Cardano Trading 15.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. Cardano has a total market cap of $80.27 billion and $4.77 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cardano has traded 15.6% higher against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $2.50 or 0.00005104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00058759 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.37 or 0.00090683 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $149.10 or 0.00304723 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 34.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00012222 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000501 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00046631 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 33,027,817,834 coins and its circulating supply is 32,143,120,585 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.