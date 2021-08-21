Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.33.

CAH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of CAH opened at $51.39 on Friday. Cardinal Health has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 93.70%. The business had revenue of $42.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.491 dividend. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.19%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,394,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,606 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,984,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338,519 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,366,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,137 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,518,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,355 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,371,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,949,000 after acquiring an additional 25,384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

