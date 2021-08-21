Caroline Maury Devine Sells 300 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Stock

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.38, for a total transaction of $41,514.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Caroline Maury Devine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total transaction of $39,366.00.

On Friday, June 18th, Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.85, for a total value of $39,855.00.

NYSE JBT opened at $138.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.57. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $80.74 and a 1-year high of $151.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.19.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $475.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.51 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.15%.

JBT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBT. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the second quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 355.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 82.9% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the first quarter valued at $45,000. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

