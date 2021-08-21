Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) to announce $33.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carter Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.97 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.88 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carter Bankshares will report full-year sales of $134.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $132.65 million to $135.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $138.79 million, with estimates ranging from $135.67 million to $141.92 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Carter Bankshares.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CARE. Raymond James cut shares of Carter Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of Carter Bankshares stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,566. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Carter Bankshares has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $16.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARE. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 319.7% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 363,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 276,584 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth about $1,653,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,801,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,150,000 after acquiring an additional 73,434 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Carter Bankshares by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 431,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after buying an additional 66,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Carter Bankshares by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 337,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after buying an additional 62,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

About Carter Bankshares

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

