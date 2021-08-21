Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Stock Position Decreased by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 499,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 101.1% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 6,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 15.6% in the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

In other news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $899,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,497,499.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 3,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $365,510.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,708.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,579 shares of company stock worth $2,561,314. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CBOE shares. increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.07.

NASDAQ CBOE opened at $129.76 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.63 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 0.65.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $350.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.88%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.