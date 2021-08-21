Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) Increases Dividend to $0.48 Per Share

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

NYSE CBOE opened at $129.76 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets has a 12 month low of $77.63 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $350.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.88 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 17.48%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CBOE shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.78.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

