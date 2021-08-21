Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Trading 3.7% Higher After Dividend Announcement

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)’s share price traded up 3.7% on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $127.55 and last traded at $127.20. 142,221 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 670,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.63.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Argus upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.54.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $350.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.64 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 3,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $365,510.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,708.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total value of $114,570.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,708,346.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,579 shares of company stock worth $2,561,314 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 296.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

