Centrifuge Market Capitalization Tops $107.89 Million (CFG)

Centrifuge (CURRENCY:CFG) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One Centrifuge coin can currently be bought for about $1.28 or 0.00002602 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Centrifuge has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar. Centrifuge has a total market cap of $107.89 million and $1.31 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00056733 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.70 or 0.00131840 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.04 or 0.00150873 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003797 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,105.16 or 1.00058189 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $449.90 or 0.00916732 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,265.37 or 0.06653620 BTC.

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 84,503,125 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Centrifuge Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars.

