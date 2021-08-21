Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Stake Boosted by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Cerner were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 53.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 47.8% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Cerner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cerner by 180.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Cerner in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. 73.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $78.96. 2,428,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,497,251. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.75 and a fifty-two week high of $84.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.24. The stock has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CERN. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.90.

In related news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $796,123.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $219,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $749,339.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,348 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

